No action against protesters, Rs 25,000 compensation to those injured Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Nov 05: Amid tense situation after the clash between lawyers and police at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava assured striking cops that all their 'demands will be accepted' and no departmental action will be taken against those who are protesting. Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, RS Krishnia said, " I request all of you to please return to your duty points."

Earlier today, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday asked scores of police personnel protesting outside his office to resume duty, but in vain. Police personnel staged an unprecedented protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO to protest against attacks on police personnel by lawyers in court complexes in Delhi.

"All your demands will be accepted. FIRs have also been registered in connection with Saket and Tis Hazari Court incidents. No departmental action will be taken against those who are protesting," Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Devesh Srivastava.

"All the policemen who were injured in Tis Hazari Clash will be given a compensation of at least Rs 25,000 by Delhi Police," Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, RS Krishnia, said.

[Cops vs lawyers: We want justice echoes at Delhi police HQ; Advocates demand Protection Act

Meanwhile, families of police personnel who are protesting will leave India Gate and proceed towards the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO to join their kin in the protests.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force".

"The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility. I urge you to resume duty," Patnaik told the police personnel, adding that their concerns will be addressed.

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured