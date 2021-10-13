India voices serious concern over increasing spread of terrorism in Africa at UN

No 10-day mandatory quarantine for vaccinated UK tourists in India

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday withdrew travel advisory that added COVID-19 related additional checks, restrictions on those arriving from the UK.

The ministry has now written to all states and Union territories, lifting the mandatory 10-day quarantine for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

Earlier, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to produce the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel.

They will also have to undertake two more RT-PCR tests, one on their arrival at the airport in India and the second one on Day 8 after arrival, the sources said.

Besides the tests, all the travellers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India, the sources said, adding authorities in the Health and Civil Aviation ministries would be taking steps to implement the new measures.

As per the current Indian travel rules, airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK.

On arrival, they need to give sample at Indian airport and exit. In case of positive result, they need to be isolated and treated. For negative results, they need to be in home quarantine for 7 days and get re-tested.

The UK initially refused to recognise Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). However, following India''s strong criticism of the decision, the UK on September 22 amended its new guidelines and included the vaccine.

