    Nitish now meets CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattarcharya in Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya here on Wednesday, as the JD(U) leader continues his efforts to unite Opposition parties after severing ties with the BJP.

    Kumar is in the national capital on a four-day visit. He has been meeting Opposition leaders with an aim to forge unity among them for a joint fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPI (ML) General Secretary in Delhi
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPI (ML) General Secretary in Delhi

    On day 2 of Delhi visit, Nitish to meet Kejriwal, Left leaders

    He had met Left leaders -- CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja -- on Tuesday. There are 16 MLAs of Left parties in the Bihar Assembly supporting the Nitish government from outside, these include 12 of CPI-ML (L), two each of CPI and CPM.

