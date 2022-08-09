If BJP allowed to become stronger, people may lose their voting right: Akhilesh Yadav

Nitish Kumar elected leader of 'Mahagathbandhan'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Aug 09: Nitish Kumar elected leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as prelude to staking claim to form new govt in Bihar. The JD(U) will meet the Governor for a second time with Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav to seek a new term as the chief minister of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).

Kumar is expected to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition, including the RJD and the Left parties. He also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claims to form a new government, breaking the alliance with the BJP in the state.

In July 2017, Kumar had left the Mahagathbandhan to join hands with the saffron party, and continued as chief minister.

In October-November 2020, the NDA government won assembly polls in the state.