Nitish allots funds for repairing mosques damaged in violence in Samastipur

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has allotted more than Rs 2 Lakh for repairing Gudri mosque and Jiaul-Ulum Madrassa damaged in the violence in Samastipur. Also, funds allotted for violence-affected people in Nawada and Aurangabad.

The Samastipur police had detained two BJP workers in connection with the communal violence at Rosera in the district in March last week. According to BJP's Samastipur district president Ramsumran Singh, Dinesh is a BJP Kisan Morcha member, while Mohan is a member of party's weavers' cell in the district.

According to reports, they were detained on the basis of a video footage of the incident in which a mosque was damaged after slippers were allegedly thrown during Ravnavami procession.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly failing to prevent communal disharmony.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day