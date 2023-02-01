Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities of Union budget 2023-24

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She listed seven key priorities of Union budget, including inclusive development, reaching the last mile, green growth, youth power.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    • Inclusive development
    • Reaching the last mile
    • Infra & investment
    • Unleashing the potential
    • Green growth
    • Youth power
    • Financial sector

    Sitharaman also highlighted the following points:

    • Cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr to 11.4 cr farmers under PM Kisan Samman
    • 11.7cr household toilets
    • 9.6 cr LPG connections
    • 220 cr COVID vaccination for 102cr persons
    • Insurance cover for 44.6cr persons

    X