Budget 2023: Big doles unlikely despite upcoming polls as govt may focus on Tax sops, fiscal consolidation

Nirmala Sitharaman lists 7 priorities of Union budget 2023-24

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023-2024 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She listed seven key priorities of Union budget, including inclusive development, reaching the last mile, green growth, youth power.

Inclusive development

Reaching the last mile

Infra & investment

Unleashing the potential

Green growth

Youth power

Financial sector

Sitharaman also highlighted the following points:

Cash transfer of Rs 2.2 lakh cr to 11.4 cr farmers under PM Kisan Samman

11.7cr household toilets

9.6 cr LPG connections

220 cr COVID vaccination for 102cr persons

Insurance cover for 44.6cr persons