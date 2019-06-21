  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nirmala Sitharaman exhorts states to work in cohesion with centre on economic goals

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday exhorted states to work together with the centre, stating that while the centre sets the direction of economic growth, it is for the states to ensure effective implementation on ground.

    Asserting that goals cannot be achieved unless states and the centre work together, the minister sought cooperation of all states and union territories to achieve the aspirations of the people while assuring her full support in this regard.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    "No goals can be achieved if states and the centre don't work together in cohesion... The centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of the economic growth while it's the responsibility of the states to implement in the field," Sitharaman said in her opening remarks at the pre-budget consultation Meeting with state finance ministers.

    In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said that Sitharaman sought the cooperation of all the states and union territories in achieving the aspirations of the people and extended full cooperation from her side in achieving the desired goals.

    Budget 2019: Heavy emphasis on farmers assured

    She said "unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from centre to the states which has increased in recent times from Rs 8,29,344 crore to Rs 12,38,274 crore".

    The share of states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first term of the present government.

    More ECONOMIC GROWTH News

    Read more about:

    economic growth implementation finance minister nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue