Nirmala Sitharaman exhorts states to work in cohesion with centre on economic goals

New Delhi, Jun 21: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday exhorted states to work together with the centre, stating that while the centre sets the direction of economic growth, it is for the states to ensure effective implementation on ground.

Asserting that goals cannot be achieved unless states and the centre work together, the minister sought cooperation of all states and union territories to achieve the aspirations of the people while assuring her full support in this regard.

"No goals can be achieved if states and the centre don't work together in cohesion... The centre has the responsibility of setting the direction of the economic growth while it's the responsibility of the states to implement in the field," Sitharaman said in her opening remarks at the pre-budget consultation Meeting with state finance ministers.

In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said that Sitharaman sought the cooperation of all the states and union territories in achieving the aspirations of the people and extended full cooperation from her side in achieving the desired goals.

She said "unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from centre to the states which has increased in recent times from Rs 8,29,344 crore to Rs 12,38,274 crore".

The share of states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first term of the present government.