    Nirbhaya: Execution of convicts to be delayed as mercy plea pending with Prez, says Delhi govt

    New Delhi, Jan 15: In a major setback that may delay the execution of the convicts of 2012's December 16 case, the Delhi government told the High Court that execution of Nirbhaya convicts is not possible on January 22 as the mercy plea is pending with the President.

    Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were told by the Delhi government and the Centre that the petition filed by convict Mukesh, challenging his death warrant, was premature.

    Nirbhaya: Hanging to be delayed as mercy plea pending with Prez: Govt To High Court

    Advocate Rahul Mehra, Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities said,'Execution of convicts(2012 Nirbhaya case) will surely not take place on January 22'. He further stated that fate of a death convict comes to finality only after his mercy plea is rejected by the President.

    Will Nirbhaya's killers hang on January 22? The legal obstacles that remain

    'It can only take place 14 days after the mercy plea is rejected as we are bound by the rule which says that a notice of 14 days must be provided to the convicts after the rejection of mercy plea,' he added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
