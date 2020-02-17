Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is suffering from mental illness; Lawyer informs court

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 17: One of Nirbhaya case convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma's lawyer on Monday said that he was assaulted in court and has head injuries.

During hearing of applications that were moved by the Delhi government and Nirbhaya's parents, the convict's lawyer reportedly said that Vinay is suffering from an acute mental illness, hence death sentence cannot be held.

According to reports, the court directed jail superintendent to take required care as per law after Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana was informed that the convict was on a hunger strike in Tihar jail.

Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on March 3 at 6 am

On the other side, another Nirbhaya case convict, Mukesh Kumar Singh told the court that he does not want to be represented by advocate Vrinda Grover.

The 23-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and assaulted on the intervening night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. The victim later died of her injuries.