Nirankari Bhawan attack: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects

New Delhi, Nov 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 50 lakh reward for information on the suspects involved in a grenade attack during a religious congregation in Nirankari Bhawan in Adliwal.

The Punjab police helpline 181 has been set up for information. NIA team surveying blast site since Sunday night.

The state government announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the dead and free treatment to injured. Three people were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the blast at the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar's Adliwal village on Sunday.

The Punjab Police has released exclusive CCTV footage of the bike-borne assailants who had allegedly fired shots and hurled grenade inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar, killing three people and injuring several others on Sunday.

The police have identified the Pulsar bike used for the attack and have rounded up a few people for interrogation and are also looking at a possible terror angle. People have been asked to cooperate with the investigation as a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits behind the attack.