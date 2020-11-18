We have the right to breathe cleaner air then let’s do this one thing!

Nippon Paint sets up ATOM FIBRA, a revolutionary multipurpose emulsion

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Nov 18: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited (Decorative Division) Asia Pacific's leading paint manufacturer launched ATOM FIBRA, a 2-in-1 multi-purpose emulsion specially designed for both interior & exterior walls offering the best protection at affordable price.

The innovative paint was launched today by Mahesh S. Anand, President, Mark Titus - Director Marketing, and Nataraj M - GM (Sales) Tamil Nadu, Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint (India), who unveiled the new product.

The ATOM FIBRA is a breakthrough emulsion that is reinforced with micro fibers giving enhanced mechanical strength to the paint. Its disruptive technology is ideal for both interior as well as exterior wall surfaces.

The paint comes with a 4-year performance warranty* and is formulated with reinforced microfibers that provides superior strength. The paint further comes with Anti-Carbonation technology, excellent coverage feature and better washability thereby giving a smooth finish to the walls.

Emphasising the need for such a breakthrough product in the market, Mahesh S. Anand, President (Decorative Paint), Nippon Paint India commented, "Nippon Paint is synonymous in industry for introducing revolutionary the paint products and innovative services. ATOM FIBRA was conceptualised keeping in mind the demands of the modern customer looking for a multi-purpose emulsion that is efficient for both interiors as well as exteriors. We wish to offer our customers a paint that gives excellent protection and durability, while being affordable at the same time. The ATOM FIBRA has been backed by years of market research and market learnings. We are optimistic that the new paint will find a lot of takers in the market owing to its affordability and functionality."

Amidst a gradually recovering market, Nippon Paint's ATOM FIBRA, will be commercially available in the market through Nippon Paint's select dealer partners.

About Nippon Paint:

Nippon Paint, founded in Japan has over 140 years of experience and is the number one paint manufacturer in Asia Pacific, and among the leading paint manufacturers of the world.

Nippon Paint produces high-quality paints and coats for decorative, industrial and automotive sectors. Over the years, Nippon Paint has perfected its products by means of breakthrough paint technology, with an emphasis on innovation and eco-friendliness.

Nippon Paint's mission is to create advanced products that boost quality of life while protecting the environment. Through innovative technology, Nippon Paint benefits its customers and society.

The company and its subsidiaries has presence in 31 countries which includes Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, China, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Germany, Greece and Russia.