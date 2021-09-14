YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for test

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Sep 14: More than a week after a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a person being treated at a hospital here is suspected to have the infection and his samples have been sent for test.

    Nipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for test

    Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told reporters here Tuesday that it was only a suspected case, but cannot be neglected. "The person is a native of Karwar and is working at Goa in an RT-PCR test kit manufacturing unit," he said.

    68 primary contacts test negative for Nipah virus so far: Kerala Health Minister68 primary contacts test negative for Nipah virus so far: Kerala Health Minister

    The DC said his samples are sent for test to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the result is awaited. The person's family members have been kept in isolation.

    The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday, he said.

    The primary contacts of the person have been traced and detected. The district administrations of Udupi and Karwar are also alerted on the matter, Rajendra said.

    More NIPAH VIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    nipah virus mangaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X