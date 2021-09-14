Nipah Virus: Will get a report on possible impact and take action to control- Karnataka CM

Nipah virus: 25-year-old suspected patient in Mangaluru, samples sent to Pune for test

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Sep 14: More than a week after a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a person being treated at a hospital here is suspected to have the infection and his samples have been sent for test.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told reporters here Tuesday that it was only a suspected case, but cannot be neglected. "The person is a native of Karwar and is working at Goa in an RT-PCR test kit manufacturing unit," he said.

The DC said his samples are sent for test to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the result is awaited. The person's family members have been kept in isolation.

The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday, he said.

The primary contacts of the person have been traced and detected. The district administrations of Udupi and Karwar are also alerted on the matter, Rajendra said.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 14:00 [IST]