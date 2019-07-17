  • search
    Nine people shot dead over land dispute in UP, CM Yogi seeks report

    By Shreya
    Lucknow, July 17: At least nine persons, including four women, were shot dead in a village in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, over a land dispute. The shootout at Ubbha village in the district lasted for nearly an hour.

    Nine people shot dead over land dispute in UP, CM Yogi seeks report
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    The two groups opened fire using country-made pistols and also attacked one another with sharp weapons. The two sides fought over 90 bigha of land that the gram pradhan had purchased two years ago.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought report from the local administration on the incident. He has also directed the directed the director general of police to personally monitor the Sonebhadra firing case and ensure strict action against the culprits.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
