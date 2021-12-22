Can you party on New Year’s in Karnataka? Here is what you should know

Night curfew, no large gatherings: How India plans to fight Omicron fight

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: With the number of Omicron cases crossing 200 in India and experts predicting a third wave and surge by February, the Centre has advised the states to be on guard and up measure to check the spread.

The Centre has told the states to consider steps like night curfew and ban on larger gatherings if more than 10 per cent of the tests in a week turn positive or if the occupancy of hospital beds breaches 40 per cent capacity.

The advisory to the states sent by Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said, "based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level."

States need to constantly review district level data of population affected by COVID-19, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower and notify containment zones and enforce perimeter control so that infection is contained at the local level itself the Centre said. This should be done before it spreads to other parts of the state, the advisory read.

The two thresholds to take into account are 10 per cent positivity and 40 per cent bed occupancy. On the containment strategy, the Centre suggested imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing the number of people at marriages and funerals, restricting numbers in offices, public transport and industries.

"ln case of all new clusters of Covid positive cases, prompt notification of containment zones, buffer zones should be done; strict perimeter control of containment zone as per extant guidelines must be ensured; and all cluster samples must be sent to INSACOG labs for genome sequencing without delay," the letter by Bhushan said.

While recommending stringent enforcement of home isolation as per the guidelines, the Centre said that this would include, among others: customised kit for persons undergoing home isolation, their regular monitoring through call centers as well as home visits etc. This will be a very critical activity in the days to come specially to ensure that persons under home isolation do not spread the virus to others in view of its higher transmissibility.

"Ensure 100% coverage of left-out first- and second-dose eligible beneficiaries in an accelerated manner; with special focus to be given to those districts where the first- and second-dose coverage is less than the national average. The door-to-door vaccination campaign needs to be strengthened," the letter also said.

"Ensure advance engagement and information so that there is no misinformation or panic; transparent communication on hospital and testing infrastructure availability etc. Participation of community backed by strict enforcement is necessary for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour," Rajesh Bhushan also noted in his letter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:45 [IST]