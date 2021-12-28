Night Curfew in Karnataka from Today: Timings, Rules, What is Open, What is Closed

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 28: Karnataka government is imposing night curfew across the state from Tuesday between 10 pm and 5 am. It also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places for the next 10 days.

"From December 28 onwards, for ten days (till January 7 morning) to begin with, we would like to observe by calling a night curfew, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM.....So there won't be any activities post 10 PM during these days," state health minister Sudhakar said.

After a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said, "There will be no functions or parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings. They have been completely banned in Karnataka,"

Eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants can have 50 per cent of their seating capacity. According to the G.O., 50 per cent seating capacity at these places will be applicable from December 30 to January 2. The staff would have to be fully vaccinated, it said.

The Minister, in response to a question, further said that the announcements made were the first stage. On analyzing the situation after ten days, the Chief Minister, after discussing with experts, will decide if further measures and curbs are necessary.

So what's open and what's closed during night curfew?

From December 28 to January 7 morning, all New Year parties and gatherings are banned in public places from 10 pm to 5 am.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries and companies requiring night operations, vehicles carrying goods, bus, trains, metro, air travel, home delivery and e-commerce operations, among others.

Employees of companies working during night shifts can move around with a valid ID card.

Movement of passengers for the sake of travel through bus, trains and air will be allowed on displaying valid travel documents or tickets.

Only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 16:48 [IST]