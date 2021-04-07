Night curfew in 20 cities of Gujarat begins today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Apr 07: The Gujarat government has announced night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities starting today until April 30.

The decision was taken after the High Court cited that the situation relating to COVID-19 was going out of control. The government restricted the crowd at weddings to 100 people and 50 for political and social functions. Government offices have been directed to remain closed on all Saturdays for this month.

Will strictly enforce night curfew in Delhi: Police

The issue is that things are going out of control. Now this time, Ahmedabad is in pretty bad state with 700-plus cases on Monday, " Chief Justice Vikram Nath had said.

"It would be a situation where again a lockdown will have to (come)... May be three-four day of curfew or a lockdown may, you know, check the situation at the moment. Then you can open it after three-four days. But, two or three days of curfew will help I think," the CJ also said.

Covid-19: 40 doctors test positive at Lucknow's King George's Medical University| Oneindia News