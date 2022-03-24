YouTube
    NIA takes over Shivamogga Bajrang Dal worker's death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Mar 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the murder of Shivamogga-based Bajrang Dal worker Harsha from the Karnataka Police, officials informed news agency ANI.

    Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death on February 20 at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car.

    The 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed in this district headquarters town, following which violence broke out during his funeral procession that left a photo journalist and a woman cop among three injured.

    They were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday, even as several vehicles were torched and damaged while there were reports of some shops being ransacked.

    Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti, was attacked by a group of unknown persons at Bharati Colony, following which he was taken to McGann Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

    Read more about:

    nia shivamogga karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 19:35 [IST]
    X