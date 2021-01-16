NIA summons farm union leader for questioning in Sikhs for Justice case

New Delhi, Jan 16: Baldev Singh Sirsa, the president of the Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, one of the unions taking part in the talks with the government over the new farm laws has been summoned for questioning by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA summons is in connection with a case registered against a leader of the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SJF). Sirsa has been summoned as a witness in the case.

The NIA has asked Sirsa to appear at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi on January 17 at 11 am..

How the pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice is influencing the farmers’ protest

The case was registered against SJF chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for an alleged conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and also to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the government of India.

An NIA source tells OneIndia that they are probing the source of funds to several NGOs in India that were allegedly provided by the SJF. The NIA has prepared a list of such NGOs which have been allegedly receiving funds from pro-Khalistan outfits.

Sirsa is among the several persons who have been issued summons for the purpose of answer questions in the case relating to Pannu.

In its FIR, the NIA had accused Sikhs For Justice and other Khalistan outfits of entering into a conspiracy. Huge funds are being collected abroad for the on-ground propaganda against the government of India. The funds also being used to stage demonstrations outside the Indian missions at UK, Canada and USA. The funds that were collected are being sent through NGOs to pro-Khalistan elements based in India to undertake acts of terror and create fear in the minds of the people, the NIA's FIR also said.

The SJF leadership has planned large scale disruptive activities aimed at damaging government and private property. They also plan on disrupting supplies and services, the NIA said.

Further the SJF was also accused of incessant social media campaign aimed at radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth to agitate and undertake acts of terror for the creation of a separate Khalistan.