NIA recovers 9 pistols stolen from 2nd MR Battalion, Manipur

New Delhi, Aug 24: The National Investigation Agency has recovered nine 9 MM pistols which were stolen from the 2nd MR Battalion Manipur from the hour of Soson Haokip who is the chief of the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF).

The NIA has been probing the case relating to the theft of 56 pistols and 58 magazines from the DG Pool Armoury located within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal. The said weapons went missing between 2016 and early 2017.

During the course of investigation by NIA, one of the missing pistol bearing no. 18506735 was recovered at Mantri Pukhri, Imphal on July 30 during the search at the residence of Yamgthong Haokip MLA, Saikul Assembly Constituency.

Investigation established that some of the Pistols were handed over to one Soson Haokip the Chief of UKLF. Searches were conducted at the residential premises of Soson Haokip at Mantri Pukhuri, Imphal and at his farm house at Palell by NIA teams.

During searches nine numbers of 9 mm Pistols were recovered and seized from the residential premises of Soson Haokip at Mantri Pukuri, Imphal.

The Pistols are believed to be from the same lot that went missing from the Police armoury at Imphal. The search is still on.

Till now, total 14 numbers of Pistols have been recovered from different accused persons.