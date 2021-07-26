Naxals from Telangana were in the process of making grenade launchers, IEDs: NIA

NIA raids in TN after Facebook post calls for Jihad against India

New Delhi, July 26: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at six locations in the four districts of Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu.

The NIA raided the residence of accused Abdullah Saravanakumar and his associates. The case was registered after Abdullah posted incendiary messages on Facebook earlier this year in which he instigated people to wage a war against India on religious grounds.

He had also urged through his posts to establish Khilafat, thus threatening the unity, security and sovereignty of India. During searches,22 digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered, the NIA said.

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 8:23 [IST]