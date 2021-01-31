YouTube
    NIA likely to take up probe into Israel embassy blast

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The anti- terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take up probe in connection with the minor blast near the Israeli Embassy.

    A team of NIA officials had already visited the blast site on Friday evening and had collected evidence materials. The officials also carried out complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Police's Special Cell is questioning some people, including a few Iranian nationals on Saturday.

    Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

    A team from the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the NSG visited the spot for post-blast analysis, a senior officer said, adding that the findings will be shared with the Delhi Police team investigating the case.

    The minor blast took place on Friday evening in a high-security zone of the national capital. No one was injured.

    An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of the blast, sources had said. It had reportedly suggest an Iranian link to the incident.

    A case has been registered and the Special Cell is investigating the matter.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 10:36 [IST]
