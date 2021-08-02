YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 02: The National Investigation Agency invited applications from legal experts with a background of investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign services background.

    NIA invites applications from legal experts with eminence in counter terror

    In a notification the NIA said that applications are invited from legal experts of eminence having investigation, prosecution, teaching of laws, judicial, foreign service background for engagement as experts in NIA in contractual basis initially for a period of 1 year which can be extended further at a consolidated remuneration not exceeding ₹100,000 per month.

    The last date to apply is September 10. The candidates should have an LLM degree in public international law and specialisation in counter terrorism and cyber terrorism, the NIA also said. To apply one can check out details here.

