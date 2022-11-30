NIA, IB to step in, probe foreign links to Vizhinjam attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will collect information in connection with clashes amidst the anti-port protests in Fr Theodacious D'Cruz, who is the convenor of the strike committee.

The NIA would look into various aspects including the possibility of outside elements being involved in the incident.The visit by the NIA gains importance as 15 Christian priests were booked following a mob led by the Latin Catholic Church halted the construction of the Vizhinjam port.

The NIA officials are camping in Thiruvananthapuram have already gathered information from the local authorities about the incident. The NIA was roped in after it was found that the incident is of very serious nature and there is a need to dig in deeper. The NIA team is camping in the capital city of Kerala as part of the probe into the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Reports quoting Intelligence agencies said that there are terrorist links in the Vizhinjam attack. It was alleged that a few leaders who were part of the protests had conducted confidential meetings with persons who had terrorist connections. In the meeting the suspects had plotted narratives to mislead the police that outsiders had infiltrated the protest.

15 priests booked after mob led by Latin Catholic Church halt construction at Vizhinjam port

According to the report a meeting was held in Kottapuram school in Vizhinjam to discuss the matters. It has also been alleged that some persons from the Popular Front of India, extremist leftist organisations had attended the meetings.

Background:

Around 30 persons protesting against the Adani Group's Vizhinjam International Seaport attacked a local police station on Sunday night and demanded the release of give men who were taken into custody in connection with the protests that had taken place the previous day.

The police had booked Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Thomas Netto, auxiliary bishop R Kristudas, and several priests of the archdiocese, in connection with the protest.

Following this the Latin Church came out heavily in criticism of the police. Fr Theodacious D'Cruz, who is the convenor of the strike committee said that Kerala currently has the worst chief minister and cabinet in history.The conflict is happening in connivance with the government, he said.