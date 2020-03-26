NIA files chargesheet in Purnia Arms case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet in connection with the Purnia Arms case.

The Bihar police had seized highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition in 2019. This included under barrel grenade launchers, AK series rifles and a large number of ammunition.

Investigation has established that a large number of illegal sophisticated prohibited weapons and ammunition were supplied by an accused Ningkhan Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) through illegal arms dealers of Bihar.

In the chargesheet filed against accused Santosh Kumar, it is said that he was one of the prime members of the weapons trafficking network. He was involved in the supply of weapons to naxalites and had also used banking and hawala channels for the transfer of funds. The NIA found transactions to the tune of Rs 2.2 crore, which was used to procure and supply the weapons.