NIA fights back ISIS threat and numbers show South India is a concern

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: For the National Investigation Agency it has been a busy couple of months. It has been making a series of arrests in connection with Islamic State related modules and has registered a host of cases in this regard.

With the ISIS looking to consolidate itself in India and the rest of South Asia, the National Investigation has had its task cut out. So far the NIA has registered 27 cases relating to the ISIS of which 18 are from South India. Further nearly 155 arrests have been made of which 58 are from South.

With the ISIS trying to spread its ideology, the National Investigation Agency has been conducting training sessions for the police officers of those states affected by the problem. An NIA official tells OneIndia that it is necessary to sensitise the police about the issue because in case of any issue, they are the first responders. They are being trained to monitor the social media, other online activities and also set traps.

The rise of radical Wahhabism should worry India

The Intelligence Bureau had undertaken a successful operation called "Operation Chakravyuh. As part of this operation, several online profiles were created by the IB officials in a bid to lay a trap on ISIS recruits and those attempting to radicalise youth online.

Recently the Home Ministry said that some instances of individuals from different states joining the ISIS have also come to the notice of central and state security agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police forces have registered cases against ISIS operatives and sympathisers, and have arrested 155 accused from across the country so far, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The ISIS, the ISIL or the Daesh has been notified as a terrorist organisation and included in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the central government.

"The IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by agencies concerned and action is taken as per the law," Mr Reddy said.

Coastal states and Union territories are advised to regularly enhance surveillance and patrolling along the coastline, in view of the threat perception, he said.

It may be recalled that recently the ISIS had announced Wilayah of Hind, a group that would specifically target India.

Why it is a bad idea to let these ISIS terrorists from Kerala return to India

ISIS did not elaborate on the branch's geographical remit as it mentioned the name of its new branch in a low-key announcement.The announcement of the new branch is seen as part of ISIS' strategy to give the impression of strengthening its global affiliations following the territorial losses in the Middle East.

Such a strategy was highlighted by ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the past.The brief ISIS statement of May 10 via the messaging app Telegram said that the Islamic State militants using machine guns had clashed with the Indian security forces in the village of Amshipora in Kashmir's Shopian district, killing or injuring a number of them.