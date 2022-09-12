NIA cracks down on gangsters, conducts raids across 60 locations

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at 60 different locations across the country to crack down on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Raids were carried out in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The raids took place after the NIA registered a case against 10 gangsters who belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Neeraj Bawana gangs. The gangsters will be booked under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The raids took place a day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that there is a strong nexus between terror groups and the gangsters arrested in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He also said that the ISI was exploiting this nexus in a bid to further their cause in the country.

Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawana and his gang are involved in targeted killings of famous personalities. They were also spreading terror on the social media. Bawana and his gang are also involved in a gang war with the Lawrence Bishnoi gan the NIA said.

Officials tell OneIndia that the raids were conducted after it was found that these gangs were active and were operating from the jails as well. This was the case both in India and abroad the official who did not wish to be named said. It was also found that gangster Goldy Brar coordinated the murder of Moose Wala from Canada.