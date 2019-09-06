NIA charges key accused from Bengal in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 06: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against one accused from West Bengal in connection with a fake currency case.

The NIA has charged Sabiruddin (46), a resident of Malda. The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Bengaluru. The case pertains to the seizure of fake currency to the tune of 6.34 lakh.

Officials had seized mobile phones with SIM cards and other documents as well.

Initially, the case was registered at Madanayakanahally police station, following which the NIA took over the case.

As cops bust international syndicate, IB warns of bigger push of fake currency by Pakistan

The NIA had earlier charged four other accused in connection with this case. During further investigation, it was found that the accused Sabiruddin along with his associates based in Karnataka as well as in West Bengal hatched a conspiracy to circulate huge quantities of fake currency in the local markets of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

They were also actively involved in procuring, trafficking, supplying and circulating of huge quantities of fake currency. Sabiruddin is one of the main suppliers of fake currency from Malda, the NIA also said.