NIA charges ISI agent from Godhra in Visakhapatnam espionage case

New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against an ISI operative in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case.

The charges were filed against Imran Yakub Giteli a resident of Godhra, Gujarat. The case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by Pakistani ISI agents along with their associates based in India to carry out terrorist acts in India.

In furtherance of their conspiracy, they were involved in espionage activities by collecting sensitive and classified official information relating to vital defence installations in order to threaten the integrity, security and sovereignty of India. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against 14 accused persons including three civilians with business interests in Pakistan.

Further, investigation has established that accused Yakub Imran Giteliwas in contact with Pakistani agents and used to meet them during his visits to Pakistan. On the instructions of Pakistani ISI agents, he was transferring money into the accounts of Navy personnel in lieu of passing sensitive and strategic information. He was raising funds for terrorist activities in the garb of illegal cloth business.

Investigation has revealed an organised wide network of Pakistan based espionage activities in India utilising services of operatives like Imran Yakub Giteli.