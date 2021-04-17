NIA charges 7 narco-smugglers who raised funds for Babbar Khalsa International

New Delhi, Apr 17: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 7 narco smugglers in a case that arose from Jammu and Kashmir.

The seven narco smugglers are associated with the Babbar Khalsa International. During a search on September 20 2020 at the International Border near RS Pura, Jammu heroin weighing 61 kilograms, opium of 1.2 kilograms along with 2 pistols, 3 magazines and 100 live rounds were recovered.

Investigation in the case has revealed that the seven chargesheeted accused in this case were part of a Narco-terrorism module of terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The prime objective of this module was to raise funds for BKI through proceeds of narcotics. Each member of this module had unique role and responsibility in execution of this conspiracy.

The modus operandi involved smuggling of narcotics and arms/ammunition across the International Border in Jammu region and further supply and sale of the same in the state of Punjab. The proceeds of narcotics so generated were to be used for funding terrorist activities of BKI.

The arms so smuggled were to be used by members of BKI for violent terrorist acts. After the arrest of the above mentioned accused, further searches were conducted which had led to recovery of drug proceeds of Rs 9,06,300, more arms & ammunitions and other incriminating materials.