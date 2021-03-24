NIA charges 5 persons after they declared independence of Manipur from India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against five persons in the Manipur State Council case. The NIA charged, Narengbam Samarjit Singh, Yambem Biren, Narengbam Biswajit Singh, Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand.

In 2019 a case was filed in Imphal after the self-styled external affairs and defence ministers of the so-called Manipur State Council declared independence of Manipur from the Union of. India. The Manipur State Council's formation at London was also announced in 2019.

Investigation revealed that Narengbam Samarjit Singh was the Chairman and Managing Director of Salai Group of Companies and SMART Society. He along with his associates Elangbam Brojendro Singh and Akoijam Deepa Anand had illegally collected huge amounts of money and cheated the public by taking deposits from the public by offering 36 per cent annual returns on the deposits made to the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society without any legal authority.

These funds were laundered by Narengbam Samarjit Singh and his associates through various companies of the Salai Group of Companies/SMART Society. The illegitimate funds were further utilised for unlawful activities like declaration of independence of Manipur from the Union of India and the formation of Manipur State Council at London and also for funding the "Army" of the Manipur State Council.