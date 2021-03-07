The radicalisation menace in Tamil Nadu was brushed aside for too long, until the NIA exposed it in 2014

How ignoring the rise of Wahhabism in Kerala, Bengal put the nation’s security at risk

NIA charges 3 bodo terrorists for killing of additional SP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three Bodo terrorists for killing an additional superintendent of police.

The case was initially registered in 2014 and was relating to an ambush in Assam which resulted in the death of Gulzar Hussain, the then Addl, Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur and a civilian Anlark Basumatary, and injuries to several other police personnel.

Special NIA court sentenced ISIS terrorist to 7 years RI

The investigation of the case has revealed that the members of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S) had laid the ambush which resulted in death of the then ASP, Sonitpur District and one civilian beside injuring several police personnel.

Two of the chargesheeted accused in the instant case, namely, Bishnu Narzary and Nitul Daimary have also been convicted in another case RC-04/2014/NIA- GUW wherein Bishnu Narzary has been given death sentence and Nitul Daimary has been sentenced to life imprisonment.