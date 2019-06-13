NIA carries out 5th arrest in FiF terror funding case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Falah-i-Insaniyat terror funding case.

The person has been identified as Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, 44. He is a resident of Mota Parasiwad, Valsad, Gujarat.

The NIA said that the accused person was evading questioning and had taken refuge in Dubai for long. A look out circular was issued against him and he was arrested on arrival from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi.

This is the fifth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through Hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India.