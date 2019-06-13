  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA carries out 5th arrest in FiF terror funding case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 13: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Falah-i-Insaniyat terror funding case.

    The person has been identified as Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria, 44. He is a resident of Mota Parasiwad, Valsad, Gujarat.

    NIA carries out 5th arrest in FiF terror funding case

    The NIA said that the accused person was evading questioning and had taken refuge in Dubai for long. A look out circular was issued against him and he was arrested on arrival from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi.

    ISIS was recruiting from Kerala, TN to strike in South India: NIA

    This is the fifth arrest in this case which is related to receiving of terror funds being sent by FIF operators to their associates through Hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia arrested delhi airport terror funding

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 5:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue