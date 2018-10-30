  • search

NIA arrests absconding accused in fake currency case

By
    New Delhi, Oct 30: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Shukruddin Shek in connection with a fake currency case.

    Also Read | Pakistani Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist charged by NIA

    The case on hand pertains to the seizure of fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 82,000, which had initially led to the arrest of three persons- Dalim Mia, Ashok Kumar and Rajendra Patil.

    Shek, a resgident of Malda had aided the rest of the accused in transporting fake currency between West Bengal and Karnataka. He had been absconding for the past several months. However based on a tip off, he was arrested by the NIA.

    Also Read | Fact finding mission to probe alleged Lashkar funding for Mosque

    The NIA has obtained his transit remand from a Malda court. He will now be produced before a special NIA court in Bengaluru on November 1.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 10:48 [IST]
