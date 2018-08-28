Next Lok Sabha elections to be contested under Modi; party announces its decisions

New Delhi, Aug 28: For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the poll bugle has been blown by the party leadership with the declaration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name as the leader and the 2019 Lok Sabha will once again be contested under his leadership with him being the Prime Minesterial candidate. This was announced by the party after the day-long deliberation of the party leadership at its headquarters.

Announcement to this effect has been made after the meeting of chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and deputy chief ministers of the NDA government in state where the BJP is the junior partner. Three-time BJP chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the party for the next general elections of the country which is due in 2019. In the day-long discussion on various issues concerning the next general elections, the party has chalked out the detailed strategy that how to go about in the next general elections. Total 15 chief ministers and 7 deputy chief ministers were present in the meeting attended by Modi and Shah.

The meeting was divided into three segments. In the first segment the party president Amit Shah addressed the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the party and his speech was centered around the Lok Sabha elections. Sources in the BJP said that national president Amit Shah said in his speech that the process of National Register of Citizenship (NRC) is progressing in the right direction and every Bangladeshi citizen will be deported and any Hindu which is target and victim will be given shelter in India. One of the BJP leader said that NRC will not only be the election issue for Assam but for across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the road map how to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and how prepared the BJP-ruled states are. He asked for their report cards that the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers presented before him that they were asked to bring in. The Lok Sabha election was the main issue on which detail deliberations was required.

The meeting also discussed the government schemes of the NDA government that could fetch votes for the NDA government. "As per the estimate of the government machinery, welfare schemes have benefited around 22 crore people so far and this is still continuing. The BJP leaders present in the meeting have been asked to chalk out plans to reach out to these people for their support in 2019 elections," said sources.

Schemes of the government like free LPG cylinders to the BPL families, Jan Dhan Yojna, easy availability of loan for start ups, rural rode, infrastructure development, financing to promote self-employment among scheduled castes youth and many other welfare schemes of the government. The SC/ST Atrocity Bill that was passed in the just concluded monsoon session to be told to the people in rural area especially among the Dalit populace while Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to be discussed in the urban area to tell the people about the government resolve of fighting against the corruption. Though the meeting was very crucial but this will be followed by several other more meeting that will continue till the elections.