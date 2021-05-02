New Zealand High Commission drops oxygen SOS to Congress says Sorry

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: The New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi found itself in a controversy after tweeting an appeal to the youth wing of the Congress seeking medical oxygen.

The mission however was quick to delete the tweet, even as the Congress put up images on the social media of its activists delivering the cylinders. "Could you please help with oxygen cylinder urgently at the New Zealand High Commission," the High Commission asked B V Srinivas, national president of the IYC on Sunday morning.

The High Commission has setup a health care unit inside the premises to take care of its ailing staff. In a follow up tweet, the High Commission said, " we are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry."