New Year party turns deadly: Man falls to death from 10th floor in Gurgaon

A 32-year-old man died under mysterious mysterious circumstances at his residence in Uniworld Gardens-1, Sector 47 while a New Year's party was underway at his home.

The man has been identified as Hitesh Saini who died after falling from the 10th floor of his rented accommodation, while his family and friends were in the house around 1.30am on Monday.

The incident happened when Saini was entertaining friends and family at his home on Sunday. He was last seen alone on a balcony around 1.30 am.

Saini's wife was the last person to see him. Sini's wife said she noticed a shadow and then looked towards the balcony to see him fall off and screamed, at which the others rushed downstairs to find him dead.

According to police, Saini died on the spot. His body has been kept for postmortem, till his sister arrives from Guwahati. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged 5 and 3.

OneIndia News