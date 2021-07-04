New Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's 2015 tweet going viral now: Here's why

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 04: BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to become the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand following his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the hill state where assembly polls are due next year. However, ahead of his oath taking ceremony an old tweet from his account has created an uproar on Twitter to much embarrassment of the new chief minister.

    Pushkar Singh Dhami
    Pushkar Singh Dhami

    In 2015, the BJP leader had posted a map of India, purportedly showing "Akhand Bharat (undivided India)" but it does not show Ladakh and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

    Akhand Bharat map tweet

    The map controversy is not new to India. Recently, the Twitter website is displaying a wrong map of India, showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as a separate country. Earlier it had shown Leh as part of China.

    In February, WHO's website had incorrectly depicted India's map with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh marked in grey colour and the rest of India in navy blue.

    BBC had apologised for the mistaken use of an inaccurate map of India, which had the boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir entirely missing.

    In a video broadcast about President-elect Joe Biden on BBC World Service entitled 'US Election 2020: What do countries around the world want from Joe Biden', the graphic depicting the map of India was incompletely highlighted in red with the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir missing.

    Dhami, 45, will be the youngest chief minister of the state and replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday night within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat.

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, July 4, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X