New tactic to write from jail: Raut on Sachin Waze’s explosive letter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 08: Reacting to the letter written by suspended Mumbai cop, Sachin Waze, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut said that it has become a new tactic to write from jail.

Raut came out in support of Maharashtra Transport Minister, Anil Parab who has been accused of extortion by Waze.

"A new tactic has come to light wherein people who are in jail write letters. This is a political conspiracy. I know Anil Parab, he can never indulge in such work. I can assure, no Shiv Sainik can take a false oath in Bala Saheb Thackeray's name," Sanjay Raut told ANI.

Anil Deshmukh demanded Rs 2 crore from me: Sachin Waze in explosive letter

Waze in an explosive letter had claimed former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and alleged another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.

Transport Minister Parab rejected the allegations made by Waze, saying they were incorrect and aimed at maligning his image, and expressed readiness to face any probe.

Waze, who was reinstated in the police service last year, made the sensational claim in a letter which he tried to submit before a special NIA court here.