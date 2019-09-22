New fines for traffic offences in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Sep 22: The Karnataka Government has slashed the penalties for traffic offences after the new Motor Vehicles Act came into force.

Some of the fines have been slashed by nearly 90 per cent. Let us take a look at some of them.

Fine for not wearing helmet: Slashed from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500

'DL, vehicle papers on DigiLocker or mParivahan at par with original documents'

Failing to allow passage of emergency vehicles: Slashed from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,000

Penalty for speeding: Slashed from Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,000 (LMV), Rs 2,000 (bigger vehicles)

Penalty for unauthorised persons (including minors) driving/riding vehicle: Reduced to Rs 1,500 from Rs 5,000 for two wheelers and autos. Rs 3,000 for LMV. Bigger vehicles will pay fine of Rs 5,0000

Fines for racing, carrying excess passengers and unauthorised interference with vehicle: Fines remain same.