'New farm laws wont affect MSP': Tomar counters 'misinformed' Pawar

New Delhi, Jan 31: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday countered NCP President Sharad Pawar's criticism over the new farm laws and accused him of being "ignorant" and "misinformed".

Tomar said it was "dismaying" to see the veteran leader's tweets employing "a mix of ignorance and misinformation" on the agriculture reforms.

"Sharad Pawar ji is a veteran politician and a former Union Agriculture Minister, who is also considered well-versed with the issues and solutions relating to Agriculture. He has himself tried hard to bring the same agriculture reforms earlier," he tweeted.

"New Laws facilitate promotion of additional choice channel for farmers with choice to sell their produce to anyone, anywhere with hassle free movement in and outside the state to realise competitive and better net price for their produce. This does not affect the current MSP system," Tomar said.

"As he is such a veteran leader, I would like to believe that he was genuinely misinformed of the facts. Now that he has the right facts, I hope he will also change his stand & also explain the benefits to our farmers," he added.