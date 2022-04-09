New COVID-19 variant XE found in Gujarat: Reports

New Delhi, Apr 09: Reports have said that the new variant of COVID-19, XE has been found in Gujarat.

A report by NDTV quoting sources said that the XE variant was detected in the state. Eerier this week, a patient with foreign travel history was reported to have contracted the XE variant in Mumbai. The Union Health Ministry however denied the same and said that there is no evidence to suggest that the new variant was detected.

"Hours after report of detection of XE variant of Coronavirus in Mumbai, @MoHFW_INDIA has said present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant," the PIB Maharashtra had said.

FastQ files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be #XEVariant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of INSACOG who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant, the health ministry also added.

The World Health Organisation said that the new mutant may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19. The new variant has been found in the UK. Virologists in India however said that it is not clear whether the new variant is strong enough to cause another wave of COVID-19.

"The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," the World Health Organisation had said.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:04 [IST]