New COVID-19 strain: Full list of fresh guidelines for travellers

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: A fresh set of travel guidelines have been issued as two new infectious strains of COVID-19 have been found.

The South African strain of the virus has been detected in four people and the Brazil variant in one so far, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

Under the rules only passengers who test negative in the RTA-PCR tests 72 hours prior to departure will be allowed to board the aircraft. Exception will be passengers who are travelling because of a death in the family.

Attention Passengers!

To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOP for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated in supersession of all guidelines on the subject since 2 Aug20. The new SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,21 pic.twitter.com/YoGFkitP2t — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021

Attention Passengers!

All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK , Europe and Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India. pic.twitter.com/YA1qXH2Ahw — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021

All incoming international travellers coming/transiting through flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East should make sure that they follow the new guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India. pic.twitter.com/uwgj1RBqW9 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021

Attention Travellers!



All international passengers arriving in India post 23:59 hrs on 22nd February may refer to the algorithm below. pic.twitter.com/x1lTZUCoxP — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) February 17, 2021

Attention Passengers! To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOP for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated in supersession of all guidelines on the subject since 2 Aug20. The new SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,21, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.