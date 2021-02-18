YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 18: A fresh set of travel guidelines have been issued as two new infectious strains of COVID-19 have been found.

    The South African strain of the virus has been detected in four people and the Brazil variant in one so far, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

    New COVID-19 strain: Full list of fresh guidelines for travellers

    Under the rules only passengers who test negative in the RTA-PCR tests 72 hours prior to departure will be allowed to board the aircraft. Exception will be passengers who are travelling because of a death in the family.

    Attention Passengers! To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOP for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated in supersession of all guidelines on the subject since 2 Aug20. The new SOP will be in effect on 23:59 hrs on 22nd Feb,21, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
