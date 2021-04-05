COVID-19 Update: Daily cases rise from 20,000 to one lakh in just 25 days

New COVID-19 guidelines, restrictions come into force in Haryana – check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chandigarh, Apr 05: In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, the Haryana government has imposed new restrictions and issued a fresh COVID-19 guidelines effective Monday (April 5).

The fresh restrictions announced on Sunday impose a cap on the number of people allowed to take part in functions in open spaces and indoors. Further, the attendance at funerals has also been capped.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called on the people to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and follow guidelines. The CM asserted that everyone needs to take precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their families from the infection.

COVID-19 Update: Daily cases rise from 20,000 to one lakh in just 25 days

According to Khattar, the State is witnessing its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and it is important that people wear a mask, ensure hand hygiene and maintain social distancing.

Haryana COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines from April 5:

A maximum of 200 people permitted at indoor events.

A maximum of 500 people allowed to attend events outdoor.

A maximum of 50 people can now attend funeral ceremonies.

For organising social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political events, permission will need to be taken from district magistrates. Such permissions will be granted after obtaining no-objection certificates from the departments concerned.

Action will be taken against violators under provisions of the Disaster Management

Act, 2005, as well as under Sections 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

"Keeping in view growing cases of coronavirus, Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings. In indoor, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open gatherings, 500 persons will be allowed. For funerals up to only 50 persons will be permitted," state Home Minister Anil Vij said.

"All people should wear masks and observe social distancing. No one will sit close and together in the gatherings," he stated further.

Haryana on Sunday recorded 1,904 new Covid-19 cases and seven fresh fatalities. The Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen to 3,191, with cumulative cases of 2,98,133.