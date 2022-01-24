Never shied away from punishing the corrupt: Yogi Adityanath

EC lists dos and don'ts on poll video vans: Vehicle can't stop at any 'viewing point' for more than 30 min

New Delhi, Jan 24: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said that the zero tolerance policy of the BJP government ensured that criminals fled from the state. He took a jibe at those who quit the party and called their unsatisfied souls whose demands could never be fulfilled.

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan, he said that the BJP changed the perception in the state. He also listed the steps taken by the current dispensation for the better of the people.

Prior to 2017, traders and people of some pockets in the state had to migrate to other places. After 2017, criminals are leaving the state and not the people and this is the basic difference, he said.

The properties of the mafia have been razed by bulldozers and there is a safer environment, he also added.

For our government a criminal is a criminal. We have never targeted anyone selectively based on caste or religion. We never shied away from taking action against corrupt people and it is our government that freed more than 100 acres of land from the mafia in Prayagraj to build a housing scheme for the poor, Adityanath also said in the interview.

