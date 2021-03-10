Never imagined this, will make efforts to meet people's expectations: Tirath Singh Rawat

From Pracharak to CM: A look at Trivendra Rawat's journey

New Delhi,Mar 10: Uttarakhand chief minister-designate Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda for trusting him with the responsibility.

"I want to thank PM Modi, BJP chief, Home Minister and Central leadership who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village. I had never imagined that I'd reach here. We will make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward work done in the last 4 years," Rawat told ANI.

Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath was chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party, paving the way for his becoming the new chief minister of the hill state.

His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat after the legislature party meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes.

Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party''s national secretary.

He was also an MLA from Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.

His choice by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites.