    Netizens trend '#ArrestRamdev'on social media; Ramdev gives brazen reply

    New Delhi, May 27: The war of words between yoga guru Baba Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) escalated on Wednesday after Ramdev was slapped with a Rs 1000 crore defamation notice over his recent statements on allopathy medicine.

    In this regard, netizens started trending #ArrestRamdev on social media.

    Netizens trend #ArrestRamdevon social media; Ramdev gives brazen reply

    Reacting to this, Ramdev said in Hindi, "Khair, arrest to unka baap bhi nahi kar sakta Ramdev ko (Anyway, even their father can't arrest Swami Ramdev)."

    Yoga guru Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges: IMA in letter to PMYoga guru Ramdev should be booked under sedition charges: IMA in letter to PM

    Earlier, the IMA appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take appropriate action under sedition and other charges against Baba Ramdev for allegedly "spearheading a misinformation campaign on COVID-19 vaccination".

    The IMA said that Ramdev falsely claimed that 10,000 doctors died despite taking two doses of vaccination.

    It is a deliberate move to stall the efforts of vaccination to reach our masses and it needs to be curtailed immediately, the doctors' body said. The Uttarakhand division of the IMA sent Rs 1,000 crores defamation notice to Ramdev.

    In the notice, IMA said if the yoga guru does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1,000 crores will be demanded from him.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
    X