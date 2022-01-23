Netaji Hologram Statue at India Gate: What is Hologram, How to make one using Smartphone

What to expect from Republic Day parade this year? Know it in 12 points

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, Delhi on Sunday at 6 pm, to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

PM Modi announced the government's plan to install a grand granite statue of Netaji at India Gate. PM Modi also said till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place, he said, adding that he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of the Azad Hind Fauj founder.

The prime minister tweeted, "At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him."

Netaji Hologram Statue At India Gate

The Netaji hologram statue at India Gate will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

While the exact price of this particular projector is unknown there's very little information about its brand and model, we can get a rough idea.

As per a statement by the PMO, the 3D image of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be projected on the screen to create the effect of a hologram. This holographic screen will be almost invisible offering high gain.

What is a "hologram statue"

Holography is a technique that uses projectors to create a virtual three dimensional image. The holographic medium, for example the object produced by a holographic process (which may be referred to as a hologram) is usually unintelligible when viewed under diffuse ambient light.

A hologram simply shows an image in such a way that it looks realistic and visible from all sides. If you look at the image some distance you will feel as if the statue is right there, though it is being shown through rays.

Besides, the quality of the holographic screen also matters to give an impression that the 3D image is natural and not originating from screen.

How will it be created?

At the outset, the hologram technology looks complicated. However, creating a hologram using your smartphone is quite easy. There are number of videos on youtube on how to make holograms at home. U just need an old CD or DVD case, a scale, knife, glue, scissors and tape to create it.

A two minute video by YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives an insinght to you on how to create hologrm at homse.

