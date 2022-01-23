If you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology: SC Bose's grandnephew

At DMs meets, PM calls for direct, emotional connect between administration and public for good governance

Netaji gave us confidence for Independent India: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "Netaji's statue will not only remind us of our duties to the nation but also inspire the generations to come." He further added, "Netaji instilled the belief of a free India."

The prime minister also quoted the iconic freedom fighter and said: mein svatantra ki bheekh nahi loonga, mein isse hasil karunga."

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations," he said.

"Netaji used to say, 'Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India. 'Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of independent India. We have a target to build a New India before the 100 yrs of independence," PM added.

"Youth are coming forward with NDMA's schemes like 'Aapda Mitra'. If there is a disaster, people do not remain victims, but they fight the disaster by becoming volunteers. Disaster management is no longer just a govt's job ,but it has become a model of 'Sabka Prayas', he added.

"With Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the world has come together to help each other in the times of distress," PM Modi said.

"With the right approach every problem can be turned into an opportunity," the prime minister said.

"Netaji used to say, 'Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India. 'Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of independent India. We have a target to build a New India before the 100 yrs of independence," PM added.