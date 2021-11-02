Net zero emissions by 2070: Top 8 takeaways from PM Modi’s COP26 address

Climate adaptation not got as much importance as mitigation: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering the national statement at the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow said that India will archive net-zero emissions by 2070.

Here are the top 8 takeaways from the PM's speech at COP26:

1. PM gives a new mantra for sustainable development the world- LIFE:

PM's mantra of Lifestyle For Environment is inspired by Indian culture, Gandhi ji's teachings & PM's own life to ensure peaceful existence with nature. Just like other mass movements inspired by PM, this urges MindFul and Deliberate Utilisation instead of Mindless and Destructive Consumption

2. Climate Finance & Tech Transfer as an imperative

PM gave a clear message to developed countries that just like India has raised its ambition in setting its targets, they also need to raise ambitions in climate finance & tech transfer. The world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance.

3. India takes bold step of Net Zero commitment by 2070:

This is a historic step taken by PM Modi which shows India's ambition when it comes to fighting climate change. Despite being a developing country, India shows the way when it comes to safeguarding planet earth.

4. India raises its pledge of NDCs:

When India took the ambitious pledge of achieving 450 GW installed capacity by 2030 through non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as over-ambitious. Now, India is not only on the track to achieve this target, but India has decided to further raise it to 500 GW. India has also pledged to fulfil 50% of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030.

5. India's contribution in climate change mitigation far outstrips its role in emissions:

PM shared that India which has around 17% of the world's population is responsible for only about 5% of the total emissions.

6. Reducing carbon emissions and intensity:

PM announced that India will reduce 1 billion tonne of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030. India will also reduce carbon intensity by 45% in its economy.

7. India not only commits but also acts:

PM shared how India is the only country to fulfil commitments made in Paris. He also spoke how Paris was not only a summit, but a sentiment and a commitment of 130 crore Indians.

8. Multi-faceted initiatives in India to mitigate climate change:

PM shared how a new India is fighting climate change. From the worlds largest railway carrier becoming Net Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs, India is putting climate change at the centre of its policies.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 8:26 [IST]