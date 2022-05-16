YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepal PM thanks PM Modi for visiting Lumbini on Buddha Purnima

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday thanked PM Modi for visiting Lumbini on Buddha Purnima.

    Nepal PM thanks PM Modi

    Taking to twitter, Deuba posted "Thank you, Shree@narendramodiJee, for visiting Lumbini on #BuddhaPurnima today. I believe your special pilgrimage to the Birthplace of Lord Buddha has further strengthened our friendship and cultural ties."

    PM Modi offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple here in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said he felt blessed, hoping that Lord Buddha would bless all and make the planet peaceful and prosperous.

    "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, both Prime Ministers offered pooja and prayers at the sacred Mayadevi temple in Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter. Prime Minister Modi visited the Maya Devi Temple as the first stop of his one-day visit to Lumbini, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

    "I feel blessed to have prayed at the Maya Devi Temple on Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha bless us all and make our planet peaceful and prosperous," Modi said on Twitter after the prayers.

    PM Modi and Deuba paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha.

    Comments

    More NEPAL News  

    Read more about:

    nepal narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X